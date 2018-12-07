Tipperary sets the trend in Ireland’s energy transition

Tipperary is leading the way in Ireland’s fledgling energy transition.

And to highlight its achievements, it showcased its work during a visit to the county by members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action.

A groundswell of community-led action, supported by Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Energy Agency and local skills, training and education has created a small but significant low-carbon ecosystem.

The group visited a home in Nenagh which is one of 150 homes across the nation which has benefited from the SuperHomes Ireland scheme.

SuperHomes, a unique funding scheme that supports householders in bringing their homes to minimum A3 standard with renewable sources of energy has been spearheaded by the award-winning social enterprise Tipperary Energy Agency.

It simplifies the deep retrofit process by bringing energy auditing, design procurement and grants to a one stop shop, giving a typical 60-80% reduction in household energy costs.

The group then visited Youghalarra National School, one of 60 non-residential buildings which has been upgraded to date in Tipperary.

The works were co-funded by the school and the Government through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), supported by Tipperary Energy Agency and carried out by local expert contractors.

The school building’s fabric and ventilation were upgraded and renewable heat and electricity installed.

During the trip, the group also visited Nenagh Leisure Centre and Cloughjordan Ecovillage.

Cloughjordan Ecovillage is a unique project modelling the transition to a low-carbon society and economy, which was established over a decade ago on a 67-acre farm.

It is now home to 100 residents, a hostel, bakery, enterprise centre, woodland, allotments and Ireland’s first community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm. Research shows that the ecological footprint of a Cloughjordan ecovillage resident is less than half the average Irish citizen.

Committeee member Sean Sherlock TD described Tipperary Energy Agency as the thought leaders in the whole renewable energy space and that if the experience of the agency can be translated across the country, Ireland will go a long way towards decarbonising the economy and society in general.