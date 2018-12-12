Fantastic Christmas offer at The Mall Curios in Thurles

The Mall Curios on Slievenamon Road in Thurles is a one-stop shop for all your gifts this Christmas. Choose from a wide range of jewellery and gifts that are just a bit different to suit everyone in the family. They have a fantastic Christmas offer this year. Spend €120 or more and get a free piece of jewellery!



Diamond rings

Are you getting engaged this Christmas? Or perhaps you are looking for that perfect dress ring? The Mall Curios are specialists in diamond engagement, wedding, eternity and dress rings with a large range to suit every style and budget.



Jewellery

They have a wide range of antique, vintage and modern jewellery in gold, silver and costume. They stock a large selection of brands including Nikki Lissoni, Melano, Fraboso, Cluse, Knight & Day, Tipperary Crystal Jewellery, Mary K and newly arrived Ania Haie, Blush, Mya Bay and Karen Sampson.



Gift and Homeware

Their selection of giftware have been sourced from Ireland and all over the world. These include photo frames, leather bags, wallets, pens, jewellery boxes and baby gifts. They’ll also engrave to make your gift more personal. For the home they have a large selection of mirrors, pictures, lamps and tableware.

Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for more details, other offers and competitions.

The Mall Curios, The Mall, Slievenamon Road, Thurles. Tel: (0504) 23687.

Christmas opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10.00am - 5.30pm

Sunday 9th & 16th: 1.00pm - 6.00pm

Sunday 23rd: 10.00am - 6.00pm