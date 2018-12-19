SPONSORED CONTENT
Put some sparkle in your home with Tipperary Lighting
Tipperary Lighting make selecting lighting easy and enjoyable
Tipperary Lighting
For lighting with distinction you need to pay a visit to the showroom at Tipperary Lighting. Located on Slievenamon Road in Thurles, Tipperary Lighting will solve all of your lighting needs. If you are building a new home, renovating or simply updating your existing lighting then our expert staff will be happy to help you. With years of experience they will be able to solve any lighting query you may have. They make selecting lighting easy and enjoyable.
Tipperary Lighting carry a large range of items to suit your budget. They stock traditional and contemporary styles and have something to suit everybody.
Tipperary Lighting, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E41 C3X6
Tel: (0504) 23636
Open Monday to Saturday 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Facebook (Tipperary Lighting)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on