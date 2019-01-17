Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Gleeson Concrete are hiring a part time office assistant (two to three days per week). The suitable candidate will be able to work under pressure, have excellent customer service skills, IT literate and a good geographical knowledge of the area. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on how to apply.

• A busy Asian and Chinese takeaway in Thurles is looking to hire an experienced chef de partie on a full time basis (39 hours per week). See page 57 for full details.

A busy health food shop in Thurles is hiring a shop assistant (full time). Experience or training an advantage. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• O'Dwyer's pharmacy Cashel are recruiting for a full time pharmacy technician. Close of entries January 25, 2019. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details on how to apply.

• A medical secretary/ practice manager is required for a busy wet Tipperary medical practice. Good IT and interpersonal skills necessary. Previous medical experience an advantage but not necessary. Deadline for receipt of applications is January 31, 2019. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• A leading organisation based in county Tipperary is currently recruiting experienced warehouse operatives. Previous experience is desirable. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on how to apply.

• Tipperary County Council have a vacancy for temporary driver/ operator (Grade VI). See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information.

