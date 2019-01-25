Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Excel Electrical are recruiting for electricians and apprentices in the Thurles area. See page 50 for further details on how to apply.

• A part time receptionist is required for the Cashel area. Immediate start. Computing and book keeping experience and advantage but not essential. See page 50 of this week's Tipperary Star for application details.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the following posts: Electrical Instructor and Legal Administration Tutor. Further details on how to apply on page 50 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• North Tipperary Development Company invites applications for an Outreach Worker, fixed duration with responsibility for supporting women who have experienced domestic abuse. Close of entries is February 8, 2019. See page 50 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• Youth Work Ireland Tipperary are recruiting for the following positions: Community Youth Worker (LEAD) and Community Youth Worker. Close of entries is February 1, 2019. See page 50 for full details on all jobs available.

• A cook is required for a busy deli in Thurles. See page 51 for application details.

• MABS (Money Advice Budgeting Service) are recruiting full and part time money advisors. See page 51 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• A health care assistant is required for day and night duty. Fetac Level 5 required. See page 50 for further information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Tipperary Star.