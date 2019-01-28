Thurles Credit Union recruiting for Head of Lending

Thurles Credit Union Ltd is now inviting applications for the following position: Head of Lending

Principal responsibilities of the role:

The Head of Lending will report to the CEO and will be responsible for the progressive implementation of the TCU Credit Policy and Procedures to maximise responsible lending.

The successful applicant will support the CEO in the development and implementation of a growth strategy and the delivery of income targets, in line with the strategic plan, monitoring KPI’s and ensuring alignment to the strategic and operational business goals.

The Head of Lending will have overall responsibility for the management and efficient operation of the lending function across the branches of TCU (as well as online and phone applications) ensuring all compliance requirements under legislation and Central Bank guidelines are met.

Key Responsibilities:

• Manage the lending function ensuring the balance of both quality and quantity of loans through effective assessment of applications and documentation and a ‘best in class’ underwriting process

• Ensuring that all policies and procedures are of the highest standard and are user friendly for all loan types and scenarios

• Responsible for all lending and underwriting training needs across the operation, coach and mentor to ensure the team reach their full potential

• In conjunction with the Compliance Officer, ensure that the compliance and regulatory requirements are being adhered to

• Responsible for the design and development of new and innovative lending products in line with the strategic plan

• Support the business development and marketing officer to create a marketing and sales plan that aligns products (loans, insurances etc.) with the demographics and needs of those within the common bond area

• Liaise with key stakeholders around the business to ensure the successful implementation of targets, goals and objectives from the strategic plan

• Analyse the performance of all products to ensure they are meeting their targeted revenue and margin goals and adjust or terminate underperforming products in a timely manner

• Provide analytical support and aid decision-making, conducting ad hoc analysis of business challenges, opportunities and implications of changes

• Develop and implement process efficiencies and ongoing evaluation of all credit processes and systems

The successful candidate should have the following:

• Minimum 6+ years’ experience in a result driven business role within financial services

• Strong credit analysis and underwriting experience

• As a minimum a QFA or equivalent qualification (or APA Loans designation)

• Ability to assess, critically evaluate and interpret complex information and to identify key credit risk drivers

• Excellent people management, communication and presentation skills

• Proactive and self-motivated with the ability to adapt to new situations

• IT skills, with strong database analysis and Microsoft Office capabilities

• A strong knowledge of financial compliance regulations

• An appreciation and an awareness of the credit union ethos

How to Apply:

Applications including CV and cover letter by email addressed to: recruit@pinta.ie

Applicants should state clearly the reference number: TCUL 2019

Closing Date for receipt of applications is Monday February 11th 2019

Short listing may apply and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application.

Thurles Credit Union Ltd is an Equal Opportunities Employer

About Us:

Thurles Credit Union is a progressive financial services provider with over 20,000 members and boasts total assets in excess of €119 million.

We are headquartered in Thurles, Co. Tipperary with sub offices in Killenaule and Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Our core value is to promote the financial wellbeing of our members.

To achieve this purpose, the Credit Union is committed to providing a broad range of innovative financial products and services.