'Something for all the family': Bumper year for The Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel

The Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel is reporting a bumper year in 2018 with footfall up 11.4% on 2017.

This year, Showgrounds is planning a fun-filled programme of special events and activities to celebrate its 10th birthday.

Anchored by Marks & Spencer, Showgrounds opened during the economic downturn - the worst possible trading period for retail. Despite this, the centre has developed further and now boasts some of the best retail tenants in the region including TK Maxx, Argos, Dealz, Iceland, Eason, Pamela Scott, Name It, Vila, Only and Costa Coffee.

“2018 was a fantastic year for The Showgrounds with record footfall figures and some of our retailers reporting their best trading periods ever," says Showgrounds centre manager Julian Smith.

"We have a great mix of 20 retailers in the areas of fashion, homeware and food, which attracts shoppers from throughout the counties of Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford. The centre trades on one level and has plenty of free parking, which all provides an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience for customers."

An exciting programme of special events is planned to celebrate The Showgrounds 10th birthday. “Kicking off with our Game of Thrones event in February, we will have a series of celebratory events through to October. There will be everything from fashion shows to kids entertainment – something for all the family!

"We are very proud to have overcome a very challenging period for retail when we first opened and to have proceeded to develop one of the most successful shopping centres in the South East,” Julian adds.

Further information on events and activities at the shopping centre are available on The Showgrounds.