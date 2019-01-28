JOB ALERT: Clonmel Community Training Centre hiring a 'enthusiastic and self-motivated' Advocate

Community Training Centres (CTC) provide vocational and life skills training to early school leavers aged 16-21 who would otherwise have been excluded from active participation in both the workforce and in the society of the local area. Programmes are designed to enhance each learner’s opportunities to learn new skills and achieve the certification necessary for progression into employment, further training or continued education.

The Clonmel CTC board invites applications from enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals for the position of Advocate (part-time 22hrs /week over four days). The Advocate will be responsible for career path planning, in order to meet the specific guidance, training, and work experience and welfare needs of early school leavers in the CTC.

The successful candidate will have:

An accredited third level qualification (NFQ Level 7 minimum) in one of the following is essential: Career Path Planning or Career Guidance Counselling.

An accredited Coaching or Mentoring qualification would be desirable.

Minimum of two year’s experience working with learners/young people.

A learner centred approach to the work and the ability to provide guidance and deliver flexible options to learners.

Ability to work effectively with CTC staff, learners, employers, external partners and others as appropriate to support learner progression.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, teamwork, facilitation and IT skills.

Proven experience of working with the key state agencies that work with early school leavers.

An awareness and understanding of QQI, FETAC Common Awards and the National Framework of Qualifications for CTCs.

A full clean driving license.

Excellent IT skills with the ability and willingness to operate a diary system.

Applications by CV together with a cover letter stating suitability for the position should be marked private and confidential and returned to Mr. Darren Ryan, chairperson, Clonmel Community Training Centre, The Wilderness, Fethard Road, Clonmel. Closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday, February 14, at 5pm.

The salary scale associated with the post is €31,652 to €56,473 including two long services increments. A job description is available on request from Clonmel Youth Training.

Successful applicants will be subject to Garda Vetting. Canvassing will disqualify.