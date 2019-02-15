JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Thurles Greyhound Racing and Sports Association Plc wish to recruit a ground maintenance and operator for the facility at Townspark, Thurles. Training will be provided. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information.

• KOS Ergonomics require an office administrator for its Holycross office. Excellent customer service skills with attention to detail is essential. See page 54 for full details.

• Stakelums Home and Hardware are recruiting for a trade counter sales assistant and bathroom, tiles and stoves showroom sales assistant. Both positions are full time. The desired applicant will be a team player but also able to work on own initiative. See page 54 of this week's paper for full details on both jobs available.

• Ireland's leading children's charity is recruiting for a project co-ordinator (early years centre). Closing date: Friday, February 22, 2019. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Michelle O'Connell Solicitors are recruiting for a part time assistant solicitor. Close of entries March 8, 2019.

• Dovea Genetics are hiring an accounts assistant (full time position). The role will include all aspects of accounts receivable. It will suit a part time qualified accountant with 2-3 years experience in a similar role. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information on how to apply.

• The Irish Wheelchair Association is recruiting for a CE supervisor based in the Roscrea. Close of entries of Friday, March 1, 2019.

• Young's Garage Templemore invite applications for a full time motor mechanic and part time recovery drivers. See here for more information.

• CMETB are recruiting for an internal audit unit for education and training boards. Four posts available. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information on all jobs available.

• Tipperary ETB require a number of part time further education tutors. See page 55 of this week's Tipperary Star.

