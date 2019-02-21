JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

Part time hackney driver required for mid Tipperary area.

Stakelums Home and Hardware are recruiting for a trade counter sales assistant and bathroom, tiles and stoves showroom sales assistant. Both positions are full time. The desired applicant will be a team player but also able to work on own initiative.

Clonmel swimming pool are recruiting a part time leisure attendant. Salry €13.58 per hour. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and possess a current Irish Water Safety National Pool Lifeguard Award or equivalent and must also possess Swim Ireland Level 1 Swimming Teacher qualification or equivalent. Close of entries is Thursday. March 7, 2019.

A North Tipperary primary school is seeking applicatios for SNA post to cover maternity leave. Post commences on Monday, March 11 until June 21. Full time hours. Closing date for applications is Thursday, February 28.

Coolmore are recruiting a financial accountant. Salary: Negotiable. The ideal candidate must be a qualified accountant with relevant experience, self motivated, strong IT skills with excellent attention to detail.

Morrison BMW/ Mini are hiring an apprentice technician. Close of entries March 9, 2019.

Abbey Retail are recruiting for a salesperson. Training will be provided and the ideal candidate should have an interest in agricultural machinery. A full clean driving license is also essential.

