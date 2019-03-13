Exciting job opportunity at renowned Tipperary hotel

Following the recent change of ownership at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel and Leisure Centre in County Tipperary, the hotel has a vacancy for a Sales, Promotions and Events Manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and fostering business through pro-active direct sales, marketing, telemarketing, direct mail, social media, appointment calls and tours of the hotel. The position will be full-time. The candidate will also be responsible for developing strategic action plans for the hotel to drive measurable, incremental sales revenue.

You will have first-line management responsibility for all functions front of house, ensuring that front of house is operated in an efficient and professional manner.

Ideally, you will have a third level qualification in the hospitality area, experience in the hospitality industry, ability to work on your own initiative, flexible in your approach to work and willing to travel when necessary. While previous sales experience is not a prerequisite, one to two years of experience in a similar sales role would be an advantage

A comprehensive remuneration package reflecting the role will be offered to the successful candidate.

Send applications with curriculum vitae, covering letter and salary expectations to John Flannery, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir, County Tipperary. Email: paul@msil.ie.