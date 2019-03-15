Rewarding job opportunity to support a young woman with an intellectual disability

Muiriosa Foundation provide a range of services and supports to persons (and their families) with an intellectual disability.

Muiriosa Foundation is recruiting a motivated and enthusiastic team to support a young woman with an intellectual disability. The role will involve helping this young woman to realise her vision for ‘a good life’.

These positions may be of interest to individuals from the local area who are seeking to work in the area of intellectual disability, who enjoy meeting people, are creative, enjoy cooking, baking, walking and swimming. They are interested in hearing from individuals who would like to make a difference in this young woman’s life.

Have you successfully completed a degree in nursing, social care, FETAC Level 5 training (Health care Assistant) or equivalent, or are you willing to complete same? Are you willing to work alone? Have you a full current driving license? Are you available for flexible working hours?

Are you willing to take on the role of person in charge and lead this new service? If you are interested in the person in charge position, have you successfully completed a degree in nursing, social care or health sciences? Have you three years post qualification relevant experience? Have you completed a management module in your degree or have you a management qualification?

To apply

Please submit a completed application form (available at www.muiriosa.ie) via post to HR Department, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, or by email to the recruitment officer as per last page of the application form (a CV may be submitted with the application).

Closing date for receipt of completed applications is 5pm on March 29. Please note that for each position a panel may be formed. The Muiriosa Foundation is an equal opportunities employer.

Informal enquiries to Sheila O’Neill on 045-532251.