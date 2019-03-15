Find the 'perfect home' at Clonmel Park Hotel Mortgage Fair

EBS will host a Mortgage Fair at Clonmel Park Hotel on March 24 from 12-3pm.

This is a great opportunity to get expert advice from industry experts.

Stands on the day will include EBS Mortgage Masters, Dougan Fitzgerald Ltd Estate Agents, Joseph Nolan and Co Solicitor, My Eco Construction, Clonmel Kitchens, Forristals Blinds and Curtains, and Margarita Tiles and Flooring.

“At EBS, we know how much it means to find 'the one' - that perfect house you can call home. We know that it's a big step too, and at times you may get ‘the fear'. You might ask yourself, ‘am I really going to save for a mortgage?’ But that’s okay, because our team are here to offer you advice and to help you make your first (and second) moves,” organisers say.

“At EBS Clonmel, we can help you take your first step. Whether you’re thinking of buying your first home, your next home, building your own home or even switching provider, remember it’s always better to go house hunting with mortgage approval in place. It takes just 30 minutes to get the process started.”

It’s never too early to start the process. To RSVP for the EBS Mortgage Fair, email perry.daniel@mail.ebs.ie or simply just turn up on the day.