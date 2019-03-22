Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel fashion show to support Sanie’s Trust

Get on trend at a Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel fashion show in aid of a very worthy cause on March 30.

Showgrounds Shopping Centre, which is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, hosts Spring Fever in aid of Sanie’s Trust.

Mother of two young boys, Sandra Connolly is set to travel to Mexico for stem-cell treatment in a bid to halt progressive multiple sclerosis, which has destroyed her life.

The treatment is not available in Ireland and is only being trialled in the United Kingdom at present.

Spring Fever, which starts at 2pm on March 30, will feature the latest fashion styles and tips. Among the highlights will be special discounts, raffle prizes and a glass of M&S prosecco on arrival. There will also be a kids fashion show at 3.15pm on the day.

“I have just been overwhelmed with the kindness of so many people in such a short space of time. Even total strangers have come forward to help out,” Sandra says.

Family friend Peadar Furlong is co-ordinating Sanie’s Trust fundraising campaign for Sandra. He says Clonmel has responded “magnificently” to the cause, adding: “There has been an enormous outpouring of goodwill and a great desire shown by so many to help out.”

Support this courageous woman on Mother's Day weekend by heading down to Spring Fever at Showgrounds Shopping Centre.