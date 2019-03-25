Star of Aldi ad surprised by grandchildren in time for Mother's Day

Are you looking for a beautiful bunch of flowers for your mum this Mother’s Day?

Pictured is Joan Blake, star of Aldi’s latest Swap and Save ad, who was surprised by her grandchildren Adam (8), Annie (7), Kyle (10), Emi (21 months), Joshua (12) and Andrew (7) with stunning bunches of flowers from Aldi’s Mother’s Day range, which will be on sale in all 137 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday.

Glittered Pot Mum Gift Bag €3.99 – on sale now.

Gerbera in Glass €4.99 - a fun flower gift for mum. Choose from a stunning bi-colour or pink Gerbera in a pink or white vase.

Rose and Germini €6.99 – a combination of roses and germini comes together to form a bright and delightful mixed bouquet. Perfect for Mother's Day and the onset of spring.

Mother's Day Tulips €6.99 - a great value bunch of tulips, a classic for the time of year and one your mum is sure to appreciate.

Mother's Day Bumper Chrysanth Bouquet €7.99 - bring a hint of spring into your home with these vibrant bunches of chrysanthemums in purple or yellow, which are sure to brighten your mum's day.

Specially Selected Best of the Bunch €9.99 – this mixed bouquet is sure to be a hit. Choose from white magnum blooms and lisianthus to add a real touch of class or lilac carnations and longi lillies to add a sense of elegance.

Cala Lily Gift Bag €12.99.

Cala Lily Gift Bag €12.99. Specially Selected Magnificent Mum Bouquet €12.99 – in bunch one, the lovely crisp aqua rose steals the show, complemented by stattis and purple carnations. Bunch two is a combination of lovely carnations, chrysthemums and Germini's.

Orchid and Candle Gift Bag €13.99 – choose from lime, basil and mandarin or peony.

Specially Selected Mother's Day Majestic Blooms €14.99 - these bloom bouquets are sure to be a hit in a stunning pastel palette. In one bunch, the intriguing momoko bloom adds interest, whilst in the second the deep purple really steals the show.

Mother's Day Rose Duo Gift €14.99.

Mother's Day Watering Can Planter €15.99.

Specially Selected Mum's The Word €19.99 - make her day with these absolutely stunning, vibrant bouquets. In bunch one, the cala lily adds a tropical feel accompanied by a bright mix of chrysanthemum and gerbera. In the second, a wonderful purple palette is formed with the use of purple carnations, zembla blooms and santini doria.

Specially Selected The Perfect Present €24.99 - the wonderful Aqua Rose forms the basis for this wonderful gift bag, complemented by highlights of Gypsophila. A beautiful display of pink and white.

Specially Selected One in a Million €29.99 each - a classic rose and lily bouquet with a Mother's Day twist. The wonderful pink/cream mandala rose adds a freshness, making way for the pink/white oriental lily.

Specially Selected Mother's Day Showstopper €39.99 - the star of the show … purple haze roses and lilac lisianthus form the basis of this stunning bouquet. Red roses add a depth of colour, and magnum white blooms jump out for a touch of opulence. Aralia leaf and greenbell add texture for the classy white oriental lilies to peak above.

Care for your blooms - fill a vase with water and the flower food. Cut flower stems at an angle with a sharp knife. Top up the water every day. Clean the vase when it gets dirty. Do not place in direct sunlight. Keep away from fruit as it can affect the flowers.

