Why 160 local businesses are members of County Tipperary Skillnet

County Tipperary Skillnet is a champion for innovation in enterprise learning, playing an important role in maintaining a supply of the future skills essential for the growth of Irish enterprise.

Advances in technology, market shifts and changing demographics are among some of the constantly changing trends driving new skilling requirements for industry.

Background

County Tipperary Skillnet was established in 2008. County Tipperary Chamber is the promoting organisation. Its mission is to support Irish enterprise through the provision of innovative, quality training in an ever changing environment with the support of Skillnet Ireland.

Training programmes

Its training courses are organised primarily on the basis of requests from enterprise, ensuring that the training is responding to changing market needs in a timely and innovative way.

The network collaborates with County Tipperary Chamber to deliver topical and relevant events throughout the year.

Please note that only private sector or commercial semi-state enterprises can avail of training through County Tipperary Skillnet.

Typical training programmes delivered:

Internal Quality Auditor – two day

Lead Auditor Training – five day

Confined Space - one day

Fire Safety- half a day

Sales and Customer Service Training -one day.

Management Development Programmes

Enhancing management capacity, particularly in SMEs, is a national policy imperative and a major priority for Skillnet Ireland networks.

The suite of Skillnet Ireland Management Development Programmes are available to help business owners and managers improve business performance and enable businesses achieve better results. See Skillnet Ireland's website for more information.

Employment Activation programmes

County Tipperary Skillnet focusses on supporting those in employment within County Tipperary. A number of other Skillnet Networks participate in the Skillnet Ireland Employment Activation Programme. This initiative is designed exclusively for unemployed people and includes free training in skills in demand by companies combined with direct access to employers through meaningful work placements.

​For further information on Skillnet Networks offering free training programmes for those seeking employment, subject to eligibility criteria, see the Skillnet Ireland website.

Contact us

County Tipperary Skillnet would like to determine what training requirements you have for 2019. Contact network manager Karen Walters on 052-6191105 or email manager@countytipperary skillnet.com. Alternatively, contact network administrator Sabrina Guida on 052-6191103 or email admin@countytipperarysk illnet.com.