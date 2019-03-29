JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Ardeen Nursing Home are hiring a health care assistant. Flexible hours. QQI, Level 5 or equivalent essential. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• Truck driver wanted for farm milk collection. Full clean driving licence necessary. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• Arctic drivers are required for a busy transport company in mid Tipperary. Day and night drivers required and both full and part time positions are available. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• A busy service station in Thurles are seeking a full time shop assistant. Applicants must be over 18 years of age. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• An SNA/ childminder/ carer is required for the Nenagh area to work with a child with ASD in a mainstream school setting and in the home. Experience working with SEN children desirable. Garda vetting required. Car and clean driving licence necessary. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• The HSE has the following vacancy: GP Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare. Close of entries Friday, April 12. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Sar for full details.

• Abbey Nurseries Limited are looking for part time employees (seasonal work up to six months) for the upcoming production season. Immediate start date. See page 54 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

