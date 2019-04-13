Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Scoil Mochaomhog Naofa, Two Mile Borris require a part time caretaker for general maintenance of school buildings and grounds. Duties include opening and closing of the school. Close of entries is Friday, April 19. See page 53 of this week’s Tipperary Star for application details.

• Munster Construction are seeking the following positions: junior qauntity surveyor, experienced carpenters, experienced construction general operatives. See page 53 of this week’s Tipperary Star for details on how to apply.

• Abbey Nurseries Ltd are currently hiring part time employees for seasonal work (up to six months) for the upcoming season. The job begins with immediate effect. See page 53 for further details on how to apply.

• Bobby Farrell and Sons Painting Contractors require a full time office administrator. Sales experience an advantage. See page 53 of this week’s Tipperary Star for more information.

• The OPW are looking for applications for the role of general operative Band 2 rural/360 degree excavator and slope tractor driver. Close of entries is Friday, April 26.

• Carey Glass are hiring a Cad/ Cam graphic technician. Experience or qualification in the following is essential: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, CAD, Microsoft Office suit. See page 53 for full details on the role.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 53 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.