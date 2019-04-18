Campion Insurance continue to expand their Farm Insurance team

Campion Insurance are in operation since 1984 and are one of the largest insurance brokers in Ireland. With 160 staff and 11 offices nationwide, they can provide farmers with a high level of local service which is focused on giving farmers better covers, better products, and better value, backed up by an experienced claims team.

Campion Insurance offer real choice for farmers through flexible insurance packages that covers family home, farm property, produce, livestock, vehicles, liabilities and income protection.

Due to the continuing growth Campion Insurance have recently invested in a number of additional specialist Farm Advisors to service the requirements of their growing customer base.

Meet some of our team:

John Costigan was brought up on a mixed farm and is one of our most experienced farm experts with over 20 years of working with Farmers in the insurance field, providing them with the best advice and cover. John has been dealing with a large portfolio of farming clients throughout his career and is always at hand for our Tipperary and South West customers.

Jon O’Connor also services the Tipperary & South West area and was reared on a Farm and still works as a part time farmer. Jon has a keen interest in farming and with 5 years farm insurance experience to go with it, Jon is happy to call out to farms to assist you with your insurance needs.

Alan Trayer our Kilkenny/Waterford specialist was born and raised on a farm and knows the ins and outs of an everyday farmyard. His own farm experience along with 18 years of dealing with farm insurance under his belt allows Alan to be proficient in his job giving our customers expert Farm advice always.

Paul Meade our Midlands specialist based out of our Portlaoise office grew up on a dairy farm and holds a strong interest in the farming sector. Paul has a good appreciation of the vast variety of farming and the individual insurance requirements having worked previously as a loss adjuster, he has 15 years’ experience in dealing with Farm insurance. His excellent product knowledge and loss adjusting background allows Paul to work efficiently & give valuable advice to our Farm customers.

Theresa Shortall is also is based in our Portlaoise and she lives on a tillage/beef farm in Laois. Theresa has 30 years’ experience in the farm insurance field and has exceptional product knowledge in this area. Theresa is very well known in the Laois area as an excellent Farm Advisor due to her professionalism and expert advice and our Farm customers always acknowledge how simple Theresa makes the whole insurance process.

Gary Hogan, the newest member to our team services all areas & has 4 years’ experience working with farm clientele. Gary is one of our on the road experts and is happy to call out to any farmer to discuss and help them get the best insurance cover & quote out there.

Our combined knowledge & experience, our access to several reputable insurers for competitive quotes & our own inhouse dedicated claims team is what makes us one of the largest and most successful providers of Farm Insurance in Ireland.

Are you a Farm owner who needs advice on your Insurance? Is your farm insurance up for renewal? Do you require a visit from our Insurance experts to assist in getting you a competitive quote? Why not call the farm team in Campion insurance today on 1890 300 306 to speak to someone who understands the nature of your business.