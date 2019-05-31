Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Eyesight Opticians are hiring a dynamic, self motivated individual for a salesperson position in their busy Cashel store. Proven experience is essential. Deadline June 5. See page 41 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Applicants are invited to tender for the seasonal Grain Haulage for Dairygold 2019. Close of entries June 12. See page 41 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Iconic Newspapers are hiring a multimedia sales executive. Click here for more details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 41 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.