Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Iconic Newspapers are hiring a multi-media advertising sales executive at the Tipperary Star. Competitive salary. To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ckelly@tipperarystar.ie.

• Iconic Newspapers are hiring full and part time production sub-editors. Competitive salary available. Close of applications Friday, June 14.

• Part time leisure attendants are required for swimming pools in Clonmel and Tipperary. Salary €13.58. Close of applications Friday, June 14 at 4pm.

• A busy public house in Cashel is seeking a full time bar person. Experience essential. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Tipperary County Council are hiring general operatives Grade 1 to fill both temporary and permanent vacancies with this Council in the following Municipal Districts: Clonmel Borough District, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on roles available.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 44 and 45 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.