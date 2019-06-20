Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Haven Pharmacy are recruiting for a pharmacy technician. See page 57 of this weeks Tipperary Star (June 20, 2019) for further details on the application process.

• Ryans Cleaning are hiring! A full time position (Monday to Friday) is available. The successful candidate will complete general maintenance duties, warehouse cleaning and gardening. A full clean driving licence is required.

• Premier Insurances are recruiting a telesales agent. This position will have a competitive salary, bonus and pension. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information on how to apply.

• Bluebird Care are hiring a clinical nurse manager (CNM1) to join their innovative and dynamic home care team. Attractive financial package on offer. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 57 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.