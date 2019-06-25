M&S at Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel celebrates 10th birthday

M&S at Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel, celebrated its 10th birthday in glorious sunshine on Tuesday (June 25).

Marking the event, a locally sourced maple tree was planted during a ceremony attended by the newly-elected Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Garret Ahearn, along with Clonmel Tidy Towns' Carmel Behan and Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CEO David Shanahan.

Of the current store staff, 28 team members have been with M&S since it opened and many joined Lindsay Comer at the ceremony.

The team at M&S along with staff from other popular stores at Showgrounds will continue celebrations this October as the shopping centres marks 10 very successful years in business.