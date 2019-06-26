Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Bluebird Care are hiring a clinical nurse manager (CNM1) to join their innovative and dynamic home care team. Attractive financial package on offer. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Unecol Oil company require an office administrator with strong IT and communication skills. Close of entries July 5, 2019. See page 45 of this week's Nationalist for full application details.

• Lisronagh National School require a part time secretary (17.5 hours per week). Close of entries July 12, 2019. See page 45 of this week's Nationalist newspaper for full details.

• Hayes & Hayes are looking to hire a trainee chartered accountant for their busy Dungarvan practice. See page 45 of this week's Nationalist newspaper for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 45 of the Tipperary Star and page 45 of The Nationalist for more information on all available positions.