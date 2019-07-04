Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Thurles pub requires full and part time staff. Experience an advantage. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• Bluebird Care are hiring a clinical nurse manager (CNM1) to join their innovative and dynamic home care team. Attractive financial package on offer. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Gleeson Steel and Engineering are looking to fill the following positions: fitter fabricator, mechanical/ electrical fitter, apprentice. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary for full job descriptions and application details.

• Carey Glass are recruiting a number of general operatives and CNC operators. Previous experience in a manufacturing environment desirable. Previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage. Close of applications Friday, July 26. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Barnardos are recruiting for a project leader responsible for the management of a family support service, which includes a FWC service. See page 45 for more information.

• A receptionist is required for a busy doctors office in the Thurles area. See page 45 for more information.

• Rockwell College is looking to recruit an enthusiastic, motivated individual to join the Rockwell College Finance Department. The ideal candidate will have strong interpersonal skills, work well in a team and have excellent attention to detail. Candidates must have an accounts qualification equivalent to accountant technician or higher. Close of entries July 8, 2019. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• The Board of Management of Our Lady's Secondary School invites applications for the post of catering assistant (30 hours per week - term time). Close of applications is August 15, 2019. See page 45 for full details

• Cashel Community School invites applications for the position of clerical office/ administrator. Close of entries July 24. See page 45 for full application details.

