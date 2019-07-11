Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Part time chef required for a busy Thurles restaurant. Minimum three years experience required. HACCP required. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• A part time receptionist/ admin assistant is required for an immediate start in a busy Thurles office. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office including word, excel and outlook and an ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team. See page 44 for full application details.

• Local Link Tipperary requires a full time transport dispatcher. Close of entries is Friday, July 26. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Gortnahoe Community Playgroup require a pre-school manager. Close of entries Friday, July 19. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Engineer required for a busy train cleaning and plumbing company. Must be reliable, dependable and have a good work ethic. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• A receptionist is required for a busy doctor's surgery. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• North Tipperary Disability Support Service wishes to recruit a service manager based in Nenagh. Close of applications is Friday, July 19. See page 45 for full details.

• Gort na nOg childcare centre is recruiting childcare staff including a senior childcare worker. Close of entries Friday, July 19. See page 45 for more information.

• Cashel Community School invites applications for the position of clerical office/ administrator. Close of entries July 24. See page 45 for full application details.

