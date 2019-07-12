Closing date for County Tipperary Business Awards entries is Monday

There is only one week left to get your applications in for the County Tipperary Business Awards 2019.

Put aside some time to fill the form to the highest standard, as this is your opportunity to sell your business to our judges.

This is all that the judges will see when forming their shortlists for each category.

The County Tipperary Business Awards are truly focussed on being fully inclusive when it comes to entries and Tipperary Chamber have tried to keep the application process as easy as possible.

There is no cost to entering these awards, which is only possible thanks to the wonderful contributions by the category sponsors.

It is important to recognise the talent that our county has to offer. This is something we cannot put a price on. You do not have to be a member of the County Tipperary Chamber by any means in order to enter the awards, everyone is encouraged to apply.

If you wish to enter, and give your business the recognition it deserves, simply visit www.countytipperary

chamber.com/ctba2019 and fill out the form before July 15.

The awards really are an opportunity for you to tell ‘your story’ and talk about the challenges and successes you have encountered on the journey to setting up your business.

Worth noting is that there are no restrictions on the size of your company, whether you are a sole trader or a multinational then you should consider applying.

In previous weeks, we have spoken in detail about each category and the criteria for entering.

This week we will talk about two awards, separate to the category awards which are presented also at the awards in October.

Overall Business of the Year Award

From the winners of each of the individual categories, the judging panel will select an outstanding business to receive the overall award.

The 2018 Overall Business of the year award went to MSD, who were category winners for best CSR or Contribution to the Community by a Business category. MSD is passionate about contributing and donating medication to third world countries, as well as maintaining a strong relationship with Jigsaw, a mental health charity focused on advancing the mental health of young people aged 12-25, as their Neighbour of Choice for 2018.

County Tipperary Chamber President’s Award 2019

The President’s Award is an opportunity to honour an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to enterprise, innovation and business life in County Tipperary and beyond. The recipient will be a business leader of national and international renown and influence, an innovator and strategic role model for business creation and growth over an extended period of time.

As a benchmark of outstanding success, the President’s Award will recognise the accomplishment and contribution of that business leader while offering their example as an inspiration to all members of Tipperary’s thriving business communities.

The Innovation and Education partner, LIT Tipperary, sponsored the Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement – the 2018 winner was Tipperary fashion designer Louise Kennedy. Chamber president TJ Kinsella described her as the "queen of Irish fashion". The Thurles native has been at the top of the Irish and international fashion trade for 35 years.

She has designed for presidents and royalty, designed the Aer Lingus uniforms, and has been recognised with a special stamp by An Post. She was absolutely thrilled to win the award and to be honoured by the Tipperary business community.

“Wherever I go in the world, I am always Tipperary first," she told the audience of over 250 at the gathering.