JOB ALERT: Manager position at Tipperary ETB with immediate start

Get Fresh Catering is now recruiting for a chef/canteen manager at Tipperary ETB in Thurles

Get Fresh Catering is now recruiting for a chef/canteen manager to join the team in providing catering services at Tipperary ETB in Archerstown, Thurles. 


The ideal candidate will be responsible for:

  • Overseeing the day-to-day running of the canteen.
  • Menu planning, ensuring that food preparation and production is carried out to the highest standard and ready in time prior to service time.
  • Knowledge of HACCP and health and safety procedures.
  • Handling of cash transactions.
  • General cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service.
  • To work as a team with both the kitchen staff and the school authorities.
     

Start date:  Immediate start

Salary: Negotiable

Hours: 30/35 hrs (Monday-Friday). Family friendly hours for anyone with children or wanting to return to work.

To apply for this role, please send a detailed curriculum vitae either by post to HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal, or email hr@getfresh.ie

Only applicants shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

All CVs received will be kept strictly confidential and only visible to the HR department. 