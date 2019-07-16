BUSINESS
JOB ALERT: Manager position at Tipperary ETB with immediate start
Get Fresh Catering is now recruiting for a chef/canteen manager at Tipperary ETB in Thurles
Get Fresh Catering is now recruiting for a chef/canteen manager to join the team in providing catering services at Tipperary ETB in Archerstown, Thurles.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for:
- Overseeing the day-to-day running of the canteen.
- Menu planning, ensuring that food preparation and production is carried out to the highest standard and ready in time prior to service time.
- Knowledge of HACCP and health and safety procedures.
- Handling of cash transactions.
- General cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service.
- To work as a team with both the kitchen staff and the school authorities.
Start date: Immediate start
Salary: Negotiable
Hours: 30/35 hrs (Monday-Friday). Family friendly hours for anyone with children or wanting to return to work.
To apply for this role, please send a detailed curriculum vitae either by post to HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal, or email hr@getfresh.ie.
Only applicants shortlisted for interview will be contacted.
All CVs received will be kept strictly confidential and only visible to the HR department.
