JOB ALERT: Manager position at Tipperary ETB with immediate start

Get Fresh Catering is now recruiting for a chef/canteen manager to join the team in providing catering services at Tipperary ETB in Archerstown, Thurles.



The ideal candidate will be responsible for:

Overseeing the day-to-day running of the canteen.

Menu planning, ensuring that food preparation and production is carried out to the highest standard and ready in time prior to service time.

Knowledge of HACCP and health and safety procedures.

Handling of cash transactions.

General cleaning duties during preparation of foods, to and after canteen service.

To work as a team with both the kitchen staff and the school authorities.



Start date: Immediate start

Salary: Negotiable

Hours: 30/35 hrs (Monday-Friday). Family friendly hours for anyone with children or wanting to return to work.

To apply for this role, please send a detailed curriculum vitae either by post to HR Department, Get Fresh Catering, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Lifford, Co. Donegal, or email hr@getfresh.ie.

Only applicants shortlisted for interview will be contacted.

All CVs received will be kept strictly confidential and only visible to the HR department.