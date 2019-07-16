JOBS ALERT: Fancy working for Youth Work Ireland Tipperary?

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, a registered charity and voluntary youth work organisation, is a leading provider of youth work programmes and services to young people in Tipperary.

Applications are now invited from suitably qualified persons for the following posts:

Youth Worker - Tipperary Garda Youth Diversion Project

21 hours per week (maternity cover).

This post will require the following skills:

Minimum of one year post qualification experience in a full-time community development, youth work, social inclusion post.

Relevant experience in needs assessment project development and evaluation.

Group facilitation and experience of supporting voluntary management committees and community groups.

Direct experience of working with young people at risk.

Youth Worker - Tipperary Town Youth Project

Initial four-month contract - 17.5 hour per week.

This post will require the following skills.

Recognised qualification and at least one year of experience.

Experience in working with targeted young people through integrated initiatives in response to identified youth needs.

Ability to target young people at risk.socially excluded (particularly 12-25 years) and develop programmes for intervention and discussion.

The successful candidates will have a third level qualification in social/youth/community work or a related discipline and experience of practical work with individuals and young people, particularly those who are deemed at risk, as well as strong organisational and administrative skills. Full driving licence and access to a car is a necessity and garda vetting will apply to this post.

For further details and to receive an application form, contact Josephine Shortt on 0504 23426 or email josephine.shortt@ youthworktipperary.ie.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on July 31.