Tipperary company seek experienced warehouse operatives with an immediate start
Experienced Warehouse Operatives
A leading dynamic organisation based in Co. Tipperary is currently recruiting Experienced Warehouse Operatives with an immediate start.
Previous experience in one or more of the following areas is desirable
· Order picking
· Goods In
· Replenishment
· Reach Truck
Order Picker Truck experience is a distinct advantage.
The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and qualifications.
· Positive attitude to work and ability to work as part of a busy team.
· Flexibility regarding working hours and availability for shift work and Saturday work.
· Willingness to be trained on Forklift, Counterbalance and Order Picker.
· Good attention to detail
· General computer skills
· Strong understanding of Health and Safety in a warehouse environment
· Manual Handling Training desirable but not essential
Remuneration will be commensurate with experience
To apply please email an up to date CV to: WarehouseRecruitment2019@gmail.com
