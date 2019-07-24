Tipperary company seek experienced warehouse operatives with an immediate start

A leading dynamic organisation based in Co. Tipperary is currently recruiting Experienced Warehouse Operatives with an immediate start.

Previous experience in one or more of the following areas is desirable

· Order picking

· Goods In

· Replenishment

· Reach Truck

Order Picker Truck experience is a distinct advantage.

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and qualifications.

· Positive attitude to work and ability to work as part of a busy team.

· Flexibility regarding working hours and availability for shift work and Saturday work.

· Willingness to be trained on Forklift, Counterbalance and Order Picker.

· Good attention to detail

· General computer skills

· Strong understanding of Health and Safety in a warehouse environment

· Manual Handling Training desirable but not essential

Remuneration will be commensurate with experience

To apply please email an up to date CV to: WarehouseRecruitment2019@gmail.com