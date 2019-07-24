SPONSORED CONTENT

Tipperary company seek experienced warehouse operatives with an immediate start

Experienced Warehouse Operatives

A leading dynamic organisation based in Co. Tipperary is currently recruiting Experienced Warehouse Operatives with an immediate start.

Previous experience in one or more of the following areas is desirable

·         Order picking

·         Goods In

·         Replenishment

·         Reach Truck

Order Picker Truck experience is a distinct advantage.

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and qualifications.

·         Positive attitude to work and ability to work as part of a busy team.

·         Flexibility regarding working hours and availability for shift work and Saturday work.

·         Willingness to be trained on Forklift, Counterbalance and Order Picker.

·         Good attention to detail

·         General computer skills

·         Strong understanding of Health and Safety in a warehouse environment

·         Manual Handling Training desirable but not essential

Remuneration will be commensurate with experience

To apply please email an up to date CV to: WarehouseRecruitment2019@gmail.com