Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Tipperary ETB invite applications plumbing apprenticeship instructors. Closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on July 31, 2019. See page 42 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Bluett & O'Donoghue are seeking applications for architectural technologists and fire engineer/ technologists. Attractive package for the right candidate to work on a broad range of project types. See page 42 for further information.

• A leading organisation based in Tipperary is currently recruiting experienced warehouse operatives. Previous experience desirable. The ideal candidate will have strong IT skills, good attention to detail and a positive attitude. See page 42 for further details.

• Due to expansion, J. Hvidtved are recruiting mechanical engineers/ technicians based in their Thurles depot. See page 42 for further details on available roles.

• O'Neill Foley are recruiting for the following roles: corporate finance manager, qualified accountant and accounts assistant. See page 43 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on all available roles.

• Nenagh Credit Union is inviting applications for a chief executive officer. Close of receipt for entries is Friday, August 2, 2019.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 42 and 43 of the Tipperary Star for more information on all available positions.