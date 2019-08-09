Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• Part time bar staff required for Templemore area. See page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Rosderra Irish Meats are recruiting an electrical technician and maintenance fitter. See page 38 for full information.

• A dairy farm assistant is required for a full time role on a 250 cow Spring calving dairy herd. See page 38 for full application details.

• Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore invite applications for the post of catering assistant (30 hours per week - term time). Close of applications is August 15, 2019. See page 38 for application details.

• Caharclough Tarmacadam Ltd is recruiting for ground workers for work in the south east. Previous experience is desirable but not essential. See page 38 for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 42 and 43 of the Tipperary Star for more information on all available positions.