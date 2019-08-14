Top results in the Leaving Certificate for Limerick Tutorial College

Limerick Tutorial College is celebrating another year of outstanding Leaving Certiifcate results.

The longest running private school in the mid-west region, Limerick Tutorial College continues to generate outstanding results year on year.

With 31 Leaving Certificates under its belt, Limerick Tutorial College have finely tuned how each student should approach their exams, offering experience and expertise along with the very best teaching staff.

Catering for 5th year, 6th year and repeat Leaving Certificate students, the average repeat student gained between 95 and 105 points on the previous year for the last 31 years.

Limerick Tutorial College is very much a family run school. “We will look after you, no matter what your ability, as if you are a member of our own family. We will provide excellent teaching and we will teach you how to study yourself. All of this will bring about a huge improvement in your grades and points. Students should seriously consider repeating if they have not got their first choice” says principal John O’Halloran.

Limerick Tutorial College is now enrolling for its 2020 season. Contact 061-315522.