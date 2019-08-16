Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

Mackey Plant Construction Ltd are recruiting for the following positions: project manager, draughtsman, civil engineers, structural steel fabricators, structural steel erectors, stainless steel fabricators. See page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star for details.

St. Joseph's Foundation are inviting applications for the following posts: staff nurses. See page 40 for full particulars.

A childcare centre in Upperchurch requires a room leader (38 week contract). Minimum QQI level 6 in childcare required. Close of applications is August 21. See page 41 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

Morrison Pharmacy, Cahir is hiring a sales assistant (32 hours per week). See page 41 of this week's Tipperary Star for details.

Rockwell College is seeking applications for a residence manager. Close of entries August 19. See page 41 for full details.

Tipperary ETB invites applications for the following post: Resource person with initial duties in adult literacy services. See page 41 for more.

A Thurles based retail group are hiring: full and part time deli assistants, full and part time sales assistants. See page 41 for full details on all roles available.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 40 and 41 of the Tipperary Star for more information on all available positions.