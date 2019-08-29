Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• A shop assistant is required in the Cashel area. Must be flexible - minimum 20 hours. Experience desirable but not essential. See page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star for application details.

• Ormond Orthodontics are seeking applications for a qualified dental nurse for their Kilkenny/ Thurles practice. For details on how to apply for this position see page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• An autocad technician/ draftsman is required for an expanding engineering firm based in Upperchurch Thurles. Autocad experience is essential and a knowledge of 3D software is an advantage. Training can be provided to the right candidate. See page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

