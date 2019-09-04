JOB ALERT: The Alzheimer Society of Ireland recruiting a Nurse Manager for Tipperary

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is recruiting a Nurse Manager, based at Le Cairde, Glenconnor Road, Clonmel, County Tipperary.

The society works across the country in the heart of local communities providing dementia specific services and advocating for the rights of people affected by dementia to quality supports and services.

Its vision is an Ireland where people affected by dementia are valued and supported.

A national non-profit organisation, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is person centred, rights-based and

grassroots led with the voice of the person with dementia and their carer at its core.

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Nurse Manager will be responsible for providing best practice dementia

specific care to all the clients in the day care centre.

To be successful in this role, you will need to be a registered nurse with An Bord Altranais with supervisory

skills and knowledge of the voluntary sector, older people issues and dementia.

You will need strong management skills with a strong client focus and be able to work on your own initiative

as well as part of a team.

Salary will be commensurate with the care sector and dependent on relevant experience.

The contract type is a fixed term 12 month contract, working 37.5 hours per week over five days.

If you are interested in applying for this post, please submit an up-to-date CV and covering letter explaining why you feel you could undertake this role and send it to recruit@alzheimer.ie or to Jon Hinchliffe, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Le Cairde Day Care Centre, Glenconnor Road, Clonmel, County Tipperary.

A detailed job description is available by contacting 052-6176775 or recruit@alzheimer.ie.

Closing date for applications is September 16.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is an equal opportunities employer.