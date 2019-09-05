Job Alert; Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• The Far East Restaurant, Carrick-on-Suir wishes to recruit a Chef de Partie (39 hours per week). Annual salary is €30,000. Minimum two years experience necessary.

• An autocad technician/ draftsman is required for an expanding engineering firm based in Upperchurch Thurles. Autocad experience is essential and a knowledge of 3D software is an advantage. Training can be provided to the right candidate. See page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• Cian O'Carroll Solicitors has a vacancy for an experienced litigation legal secretary or legal executive. Litigation experience is essential. Close of entries is September 10. See page 54 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

