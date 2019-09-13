Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Iconic Newspapers require production sub-editors. Full and part time positions available. Roles based in the company's editorial production hub in Main Street, Portlaoise. Close of entries is Friday, September 20.

• Part-time staff required for a busy shop in Templemore. Must be available to work evenings and weekends.

• Youth Work Ireland Tipperary are hiring a :project worker and community youth worker. Close of entries is September 18, 2019.

