Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Rathdowney Golf Club require an assistant green keeper. Knowledge of machinery is desirable. Time keeping and flexibility essential. Close of entries is Friday, September 27.

• Home Instead Senior Care are looking to recruit a nurse for part time or bank shift basis to support an established team. For full details see page 48 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Applications are invited for full and part time leisure attendants at Sean Treacy Swimming Pool in Tipperary Town. See page 48 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• A qualified welder/ fabricator and steel erector/ labourer are required for the Thurles area. See page 48 of this week's Tipperary Star for more details.

• A panel is being formed for general operatives, Grade 1, to fill both temporary and permanent vacancies with Tipperary County Council. See page 48 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Vision ID are recruiting a business development executive. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• The Legal Aid Board are recruiting for a temporary solicitor. Close of entries is Friday, September 27. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on the role.

