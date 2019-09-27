Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

A warehouse operative is required for a busy warehouse in the Thurles area. Close of applications is October 9. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

Office administrator is required for a busy Thurles office on a part time basis. Close of applications is September 30. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

LMC are looking to fill a number of positions in their manufacturing plants in Nenagh and Birdhill. Positions include general operatives and trades roles. See page 56 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

The Legal Aid Board is hiring a temporary solicitor based in the Nenagh Law Centre. The post will be for a 12 month period. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

Gort na nOg require an administrator for a creche. Immediate start. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

Tipperary ETB are inviting expressions of interest from persons willing to serve as external members on the following committees: 1. Adult and Risk Committee 2. Finance Committee. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 56 and 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.