Killenaule native Mary Toomey bringing Dukkah to ya



Bringing traditional and sweet Dukkah to the Irish plate



Mitzi’s Mezze has just launched two Dukkah’s to spice up your plate, palette and pantry, a traditional and sweet Dukkah is now available from James Whelan Butchers, Clonmel, The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles and select speciality stores throughout Ireland



Dukkah is a dry blend of roasted nuts and spices coarsely ground into a healthy condiment. Traditionally savoury, Dukkah is served with bread and olive oil. However, Dukkah has a variety of uses, as it can be used on meats, rice, vegetables, eggs, pasta, rice, cheese or salads as a seasoning or condiment.

In a departure from your traditional Dukkah, Mitzi’s Mezze sweet Dukkah with dried raspberries and white chocolate chunks or Cardamon and dark chocolate are the ideal topping of choice for dessert and breakfast dishes like yogurt, granola cereal, oatmeal and other porridge, smoothie bowls to fresh fruit.

Mitzi’s Mezze is the brainchild of Tipperary woman Mary Toomey. A graduate of Ballymaloe Cookery School with a strong interest in North-African and Middle Eastern food, Mary started Mitzi’s Mezze as a Supper Club in Galway during the recession. Now based in the Galway countryside, over the years Mary has carved out a niche catering service.

“I think by any measure I am pretty well-travelled, but the Middle East and North Africa are my favourite regions to visit simply because the food is outstanding, unique and creative."

"I’ve visited Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Syria (before the civil war), Israel, Palestine and Morocco, but Lebanon is something special all together” she explains, “the people are so friendly and warm, the countryside is beautiful, but the food is the reason I keep going back."

Dukkah is traditionally served with bread or raw vegetables and olive oil for dipping. But once you taste it, you’ll want to put it on everything—sprinkled over your morning eggs, used as a rub for meats and even tossed with buttered popcorn.

Dukkah Is available from leading Independent retailers such as James Whelan butchers, Clonmel, The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles, McCambridges in Galway, The Stuffed Olive, Bantry, Kate’s Kitchen, Sligo, Butler & Byrne , Cong, Mortons of Galway, Mrs Bells Foods in Cork, The Little Cheese Shop, Dingle and Canteen and Sonas Health foods, LImerick

To get Dukkah or to find out more check out Mitzi’s Mezze on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin or head over to www.mitzismezze.com.