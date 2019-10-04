Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Inch National School, Bouladuff, Thurles require a part time school cleaner for eight hours per week (school term only). See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information on how to apply.

• Tipperary Lighting, Slievenamon Rd, Thurles has a vacancy for a full time retail sales person (Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm). Close of entries is October 18. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Home Instead Senior Care are looking to recruit a nurse for part time or bank shift basis to support an established team. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Stablefield Limited are recruiting horticultural employees for the mushroom industry to work in various roles at our site in Tipperary. All roles are full time with an average of 39 hours per week. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• Fiacri Country House, Knock, Roscrea have a number of vacancies including: Front of house, kitchen porter, water/waitress. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• Clonmel Kitchen and Bedroom centre are currently recruiting kitchen fitters to help with the growing demand for out fitted kitchens and wardrobes. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on all roles.

• IFA are currently recruiting two membership development agents. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.