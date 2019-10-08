Tipperary company Blanco Niño creating exciting Mexican food for European supermarkets

County Tipperary company Blanco Niño is an exciting innovative Mexican food brand and one of Europe’s first authentic tortillerias.

Based at Carrigeen Business Park, Clonmel, County Tipperary, the team are on a mission to redefine the premium Mexican category on supermarket shelves and in restaurant kitchens.

Blanco Niño founder Philip Martin traveled to Mexico on a mission to learn how to make the most authentic Mexican corn tortillas. He discovered the ancient Aztec process (nixtamalisation) that gives corn tortillas their unique flavour. It was on this road trip that he gained the new nickname Blanco Niño.

Inspired by the tastes and traditions of Mexico, Philip returned to Ireland and opened the doors to the tortilleria in County Tipperary.

Blanco Niño currently produce and sell a range of soft and frying tortillas, as well as not fried tortilla chips. The tortillas are full of corn flavour while alternative products lack flavour authenticity and are accepted as lower quality than nixtamal corn tortillas by the food service industry. All products are naturally gluten-free and have zero added preservatives and artificial enhancers.

Over 15 million tortillas have been sold to date to customers like Wahaca, The Restaurant Group, Casual Dining Group and Peach Pubs. The business has recurring sales in 14 European countries and good relationships with 24 distribution partners and wholesalers including Brakes, Musgrave and Hendersons.

The Blanco Niño management team, after extensive market research, has innovated a range of premium corn tortilla chips for supermarkets in Europe for 2020. The three initial flavours to launch will be lightly salted, chilli and lime, and ancient grain. Each chip variety will feature novel ingredients with provenance such as Ancho chilies. The business is working closely with small-scale Mexican farmers who use sustainable, traditional practice which vertically integrate the supply chain from the producer to retailer.

The company is a member of Origin Green and is BRC certified.