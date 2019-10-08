Top awards for Tipperary company Longways Cider at Blas na hÉireann

County Tipperary's Longways Cider is celebrating after winning two awards at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle last weekend

The Carrick-on-Suir company won the Gold Award for Longways Sweet Katy Cider and Bronze Award for the Longways Apple Cider Vinegar.

Now in its 12th year, the Blas na hÉireann Awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

A thrilled James O'Donoghue, owner of Longways Cider, says the awards are a wonderful validation of all the hard work, innovation and forward-thinking involved in bring new products to the market.

Congratulations to James and the Longways Cider team from all at TipperaryLive.ie.