Tipperary's Knockanrawley Resource Centre plan to grow staff over the coming year

TIPPERARY'S Knockanrawley Resource Centre CLG is a multi-disciplinary centre providing a holistic range of programmes, supports and services addressing community needs, social exclusion and disadvantage in Tipperary Town and surrounding areas.

Supports, services and information are delivered at individual, family and community levels through a suite of interrelated programmes in community and sustainable development, adult education, family therapy and counselling, and community childcare.

Despite the challenges faced during the economic crisis, the centre has consistently remained one of the largest employers in Tipperary Town with over 50 full and part-time staff. It expects to grow further in the coming year.

“While much of the service hours provided by the centre are supported with EU and State funding, due to the economic deprivation and social disadvantage of Tipperary Town demand continues to outstrip resources,” a spokesperson says.

“The community and voluntary sector is also required to carry the vast majority of the administrative burden that goes hand in hand with service delivery with little external funding support. The years of austerity, while having an immediate and damning impact on the centre’s financial security, did awaken the board and management’s determination to seek strategies to ensure financial self-sufficiency through internal income generation.”

The resultant Social Enterprise Strategy for its continued financial security is three-pronged:

1. The provision of fee paid counselling services to subsidise the additional hours required to deliver low cost counselling to disadvantaged families in crisis.

2. The provision of facilities hire to external agencies including contracted training, conferences and workshops.

3. The establishment of a community-based organic social farm on the one-acre organic horticulture site at Knockanrawley Resource Centre. The farm will provide community-based social farming opportunities to people experiencing social exclusion and disadvantage. It will provide a variety of social horticulture and organic horticulture training, becoming a model of biodiversity and climate action excellence through hosting events, shows and workshops throughout the year. The farm will also continue to deliver the Community Allotment Programme, supporting disadvantaged families to grow their own produce sustainably along with building awareness of healthy eating and environmental protection.