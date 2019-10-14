Ardeen Nursing Home Thurles

Ardeen is a family owned nursing home standing on 2 acres of private grounds over looking our mature gardens.

We are located near the centre of Thurles within easy reach of the town's train and bus stations, post office, local supermarkets, retail outlets and other such amenities.

The aim of our staff is to give the highest standard of care.

With continuous up-grading and refurbishing, we are able to provide this care with the most modern equipment available.

Many residents have found tremendous fullfillment from their stay in Ardeen and this is thanks to our dedicated staff, the holistic care of our patients is of the highest standard.

HIQA

Health officials have found that Ardeen Nursing Home in Thurles serves residents "in a consistent and safe manner"

HIQA inspectors visited the home on May 14/15 as required by law. The report shows that "the health needs of residents were met to a high standard. Residents had access to GP services, to a range of other health services and evidence-based nursing care was provided.

Improvement was required to some aspects of the care planning process. The provider and person in charge promoted the safety of residents", states the report. "A risk management process was in place for all areas of the centre. Staff had received training and were knowledgeable about the prevention of elder abuse. The quality of residents' lives was enhanced by the provision of a choice of interesting things for them to do during the day. Wide choices of activities are available including card games and traditional music. Lions Club and Care Groups visit regularly and provide entertainment.

MAINTAINING AND ENHANCING THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF OUR RESIDENTS

We believe at Ardeen Nursing Home, that the ultimate purpose of our centre is to respect and care for every individual as we would like to be cared for ourselves.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

- Hairdressing

- Dry Cleaning

- Newspapers delivered daily



GP

At Ardeen Nursing Home we provide a 24/7 GP Service. On admission our residents family doctor will continue to care for them, visiting the home regularly.

Emergency medical cover is provided by Shannon Doc from 18.00 to 08.00hrs daily and also at weekends.



Contact Ardeen

For more information about Ardeen Nursing Home please telephone 0504 22094. Fax: 0504 22747. Email: maryfrogarty1@yahoo.com