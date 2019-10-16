Tipperary company VisionID celebrating a 'great year'

Clonmel's VisionID is thrilled to have been nominated for a County Tipperary Business Award.

The company has been shortlisted in the Best Employer for Talent Development, Training and Wellness category alongside Boston Scientific and MSD.

"We place great value on employee development and continue to increase our investment in employee training year on year," a spokesperson says.

"We work together to create a shared set of values amongst all employees and management to ensure a productive and engaging environment. At the core of this is talent development, and offering our employees training enables improved employee satisfaction and morale as well as increased productivity and adherence to quality standards. Recently we have had employees train in areas such as HR, accountancy and workplace wellbeing.

"This has been a great year for VisionID. Following our recent move to our new headquarters, this nomination is a welcomed addition to the end of a great year. Thank you to the Tipperary Chamber for the opportunity, and best wishes to all of the nominees on the night."

About VisionID

VisionID is a leading systems integrator and managed service provider. VisionID provide solutions that increase operational efficiency, enhance visibility and ensure traceability across industry sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Its solutions include the latest in barcoding and data capture technology, mobile workstations, machine vision, printing, and tracking.

VisionID can also manage your mobile devices, optimising performance and data security. It continually resets the bar by exceeding our customers’ expectations at every turn for quality, service and value. That’s why so many major enterprises trust the company to harness the hidden power of their data.