Two jobs at Fethard and Killenaule Youth Project in County Tipperary

Fethard and Killenaule Youth Project in County Tipperary is hiring a Community Lead Youth Worker and a Project Youth Worker (social inclusion).

The Community Lead Youth Worker will be responsible for the following:

Implementing the objectives and programmes of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary.

Developing and delivering programmes and activities for young people living in Fethard and Killenaule, improving their quality of life.

Working as part of a team to develop the provision of quality youth service and the development of integrated initiatives responsive to youth needs.

Developing and delivering a work plan focussing on strategies to address needs addressed through a comprehensive needs assessment for the area.

Taking particular cognisance of the requirements of the project in partnership with Tipperary ETB and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

The overall reporting and monitoring requirements of the project.

Implementing agreed action areas from the Youth Work Ireland Tipperary activity programme, and direct the development of partnerships and inter-agency responses with relevant agencies, community groups, and projects in Fethard and Killenaule.

The Project Youth Worker will be responsible for the following:

Engaging with targeted young people aged between 10 and 24 years with a particular focus on young people who are unemployed, who have high levels of need and risk, and targeted groups of young people who may be isolated or not engaged in services.

Closing date for both roles October 28 at 5pm. Contact Josephine Shortt on Josephine.shortt@youthworktipperary.ie for more information.