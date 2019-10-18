Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Applications are invited for the position of a bus escort for a school in county Tipperary. The escort will accompany a student from Nenagh to Templemore. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Full time housekeeper required for a large family home based in North Tipperary. Previous experience is desirable. The candidate is expected to work 40 hours per week and expected to work Bank Holidays/ holidays if required. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all jobs.