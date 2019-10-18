'Outstanding achievement' for Tipperary's Eyesight Opticians

A County Tipperary based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Eyesight Opticians has earned the coveted All-Ireland Business All Star accreditation. This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The three pillars of the accreditation are performance, trust and customer centricity.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of Eyesight Opticians. Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

“This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication of our team in providing a best in class service to all our customers,” a spokesperson says.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star Awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader Awards,

and for promoting peer dialogue among members. The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie.

Contact Eyesight Opticians

Friar Street, Cashel, on 062-65467

62 Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on 067-33887

48 Main Street, Tipperary Town, on 062-52005.